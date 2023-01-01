Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Tarts
Stamford restaurants that serve tarts
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
Avg 4.4
(1302 reviews)
WARM OLD FASHION APPLE TART
$11.00
Served with vanilla gelato
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Divina - 275 Summer St
275 Summer St, Stamford
No reviews yet
Tarts
$15.00
More about Divina - 275 Summer St
