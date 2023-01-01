Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WARM OLD FASHION APPLE TART$11.00
Served with vanilla gelato
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Restaurant banner

 

Divina - 275 Summer St

275 Summer St, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tarts$15.00
More about Divina - 275 Summer St

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Cheesecake

Cheese Fries

Black Bean Soup

Paninis

Chicken Cobb Salad

Skirt Steaks

Chef Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston