Tostadas in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Ole Mole
Ole Mole
1030 high ridge rd, Stamford
|Tostada
|$0.00
Crisp red corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & queso fresco
More about Cantina Mexicana
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Chicken Tostadas
|$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas with chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
|Steak Tostadas
|$14.00
Three fried corn tortillas with steak, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.