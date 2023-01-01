Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve tostadas

Ole Mole image

 

Ole Mole

1030 high ridge rd, Stamford

Avg 4.5 (955 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$0.00
Crisp red corn tortillas topped with pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & queso fresco
More about Ole Mole
Cantina Mexicana image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tostadas$13.00
Three fried corn tortillas with chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
Steak Tostadas$14.00
Three fried corn tortillas with steak, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
More about Cantina Mexicana

