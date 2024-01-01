Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SIX THIRTEEN

108 Prospect St, Stamford

TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Kashi - Stamford - 131 Summer St

131 Summer St, Stamford

Takeout
Seared Pepper Tuna Jalapeno roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna roll$8.00
Tuna Avocado roll$7.00
