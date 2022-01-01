Turkey clubs in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Avocado Turkey Club
|$14.00
beefsteak tomato, alfalfa sprouts,
thick cut bacon, mashed avocado,
oven roasted turkey breast, basil aioli
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Turkey Club
|$7.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Jersey Tomatoes, & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
House Roasted Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread
|Hat Trick Turkey Club
|$10.99
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo