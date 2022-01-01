Turkey clubs in Stamford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado Turkey Club image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Turkey Club$14.00
beefsteak tomato, alfalfa sprouts,
thick cut bacon, mashed avocado,
oven roasted turkey breast, basil aioli
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.50
More about Wedge Inn
Item pic

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Jersey Tomatoes, & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread
More about Dartcor
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
House Roasted Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread
Hat Trick Turkey Club$10.99
Triple decker turkey club on toasted white bread with bacon, avocado, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about The Village Table

