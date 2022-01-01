Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve turkey wraps

John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$8.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a flour tortilla with side of french fries or cole slaw.
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
House Roasted Turkey Wrap$10.65
House Roasted Turkey with swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cranberry sauce and mayo in a flour tortilla
West Coast Turkey Wrap$10.65
House Roasted Turkey with mango chutney, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk Ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
