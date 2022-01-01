Turkey wraps in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve turkey wraps
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Turkey Wrap
|$8.99
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a flour tortilla with side of french fries or cole slaw.
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|House Roasted Turkey Wrap
|$10.65
House Roasted Turkey with swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, cranberry sauce and mayo in a flour tortilla
|West Coast Turkey Wrap
|$10.65
House Roasted Turkey with mango chutney, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk Ranch dressing in a flour tortilla