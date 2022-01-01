Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
PIZ - Vodka Pizza$15.00
Vodka Sauce, Pancetta, Pecorino, Basil, Mozzarella, Sriracha
More about Quartiere
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka Pizza$19.00
Sweet Italian sausage and pink cream sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

