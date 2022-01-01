Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vodka pizza in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Vodka Pizza
Stamford restaurants that serve vodka pizza
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
No reviews yet
PIZ - Vodka Pizza
$15.00
Vodka Sauce, Pancetta, Pecorino, Basil, Mozzarella, Sriracha
More about Quartiere
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
Avg 4.1
(1288 reviews)
Vodka Pizza
$19.00
Sweet Italian sausage and pink cream sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
