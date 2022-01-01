Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve waffles

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$20.00
buttermilk waffle, fried chicken breast,
honey-thyme butter, syrup, red pepper jam
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Corn Waffle Fries$11.00
More about Taco Daddy

