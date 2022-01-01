Go
Toast

21 Harbor Point Rd

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

21 Harbor Point Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

21 Harbor Point Road

Stamford CT

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ponus Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Waterfront Dining

Fortina Stamford

No reviews yet

straight forward italian cooked in wood fired ovens

MEXICUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Full Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston