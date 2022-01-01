Go
Banner picView gallery

Stampede's Shot Gun Cafe - 18 W Allen St

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

18 W Allen St

Tombstone, AZ 85638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

18 W Allen St, Tombstone AZ 85638

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

High Heat Sports Grill
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Prickly's Cafe - N/A
orange starNo Reviews
2151 Arizona Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
ROOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
4301 S HIGHWAY 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Twisted Twin Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4235 Arizona 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Urbano Bar & Bistro - 4711 S State Highway 92
orange starNo Reviews
4711 S State Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Tombstone

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Stampede's Shot Gun Cafe - 18 W Allen St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston