Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lead
  • /
  • The Stampmill Restaurant, Saloon and Victorian Suites

The Stampmill Restaurant, Saloon and Victorian Suites

Homestyle food in historic downtown Lead, S.D.!

305 West Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

305 West Main Street

Lead SD

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mr Wu's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hickok's Hotel and Suites

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bullock Hotel & Casino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nonna's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Nonna's Kitchen brings a taste of authentic Italian Cuisine to you in a setting that makes you feel at home with family and friends.
We can't wait to have you over for dinner!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston