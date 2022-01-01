Standard at Roswell
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
994 Alpharetta Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
994 Alpharetta Road
Roswell GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen
Wegmans's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen feels like home. On Canton Street, just north of busy downtown Roswell, it's right in the middle of everything, and simultaneously a world away. Everybody is a regular and the staff are your friends. The food is always delicious and authentically Cajun. Live music adds to the ambiance and has you feeling as if you walked off of Canton Street and onto Bourbon Street. The walls are graced with personal touches of art created by the owner's son,
Stewart. The craftmanship of the bar adds a rustic feel, as Chef Marc and Stewart built it with their own hands.
Thumbs Up - Roswell
Biscuits, jam homemade. Meats smoked in house. Stone ground grits from logan mill farm. Coffee from nicaragua arabica bean organically grown. Rated best breakfast tripadvisor, yelp, atlanta magazine, ajc.
Mom's Table
Come in and enjoy our mid century retro shop. Our prepared meals are ready to go. Pick it up...Heat it up....Done is our motto!
American Pasta Factory
Come in and enjoy your bowl of fresh hot pasta!