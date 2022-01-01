Go
Toast

Standard Hall

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1100 N High Street • $$

Avg 4 (500 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

1100 N High Street

Columbus OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brassica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Short North Piece of Cake

No reviews yet

TUE-FRI (10am – 4:30pm) ........... SAT (9am – 2:30)

ZenCha Tea Salon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Short North Pint House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston