Standard Market

Standard Market Grill is a celebration of food, featuring an eclectic variety of chef-inspired cuisine in our sophisticated yet casual environment. Each dish is made-to-order with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Standard Market—our gourmet market located in the Western Suburbs of Chicago.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

333 E OGDEN AVE • $$

Avg 4 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

DELIGHTFUL THAI$12.00
BUDDHA BOWL$13.00
SWEET FRIES$5.00
FOUR FARMERS$13.00
HIGHWAY 1$13.00
GRILLED CHEESE$11.00
THE MONTEREY$14.00
THE OLD SCHOOL$11.00
STANDARD CHEESE$11.00
SWEET HEAT CRISPY CHICKEN$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Delivery

Location

333 E OGDEN AVE

Westmont IL

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
