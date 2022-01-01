Go
Standard Market - Huntsville

The Standard is a social market and eatery located at 127 Holmes in downtown Huntsville. It includes a market with fresh foods well as a large kitchen where the Chef produces meals-to-go with a full range of menu items available for dine-in or take-out.

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102

Salmon & Rice Bowl$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Diet Coke$2.50
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Standard Burger$15.00
Cheeseburger$14.00
Salmon Bowl$18.00
Soup Du Jour$6.00
Club Sandwich$13.00
Country Cobb Salad$14.00
127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102

Huntsville AL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
La Esquina Cocina

Mexican Tapas & Craft Cocktails

Stella's Elixir Lounge

Open 3 pm until 2 am every night. Happy Hour from 3 pm - 7 pm, Monday through. Friday. Serving beer, wine and your favorite elixirs!

Phat Sammy's

Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect place to escape the trappings of day to day living. Our mission is to provide you with food and drink that is unlike anything you have experienced. Come in and enjoy one of our expertly crafted tiki cocktails and enjoy our worldly food offerings that are guaranteed to blow your mind. Leave your worries at the door and allow us to transport you to a place that you never knew you needed!

Church Street Wine Shoppe

Open for take-out & pick-up only

