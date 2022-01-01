Go
Toast

Standard Market

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

333 East Ogden Ave • $$

Avg 4 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

One Blackened Fish Taco$3.50
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Veggie Burrito$6.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Kids NACHOS$4.50
cheese sauce, tortilla chips
Veggie Taco$3.25
poblano peppers, corn, red onion, mushrooms, sour cream, queso fresco
Shrimp Taco$4.25
chipotle chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo
One Fried Cod Fish Taco$3.50
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$9.00
ONE TAMALE$4.50
ELOTE$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Delivery

Location

333 East Ogden Ave

Westmont IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Standard Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Standard Market

No reviews yet

Standard Market Grill is a celebration of food, featuring an eclectic variety of chef-inspired cuisine in our sophisticated yet casual environment. Each dish is made-to-order with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Standard Market—our gourmet market located in the Western Suburbs of Chicago.

Pompei of Westmont

No reviews yet

Casual, family-owned spot serving cafeteria-style Italian eats & desserts since 1909.
Open Daily 11am - 10pm
Kitchen Closes at 9:30pm

Taste Greek Street Food

No reviews yet

Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon!
Stay healthy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston