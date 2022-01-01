Standard Market
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
333 East Ogden • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
333 East Ogden
Westmont IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Standard Market
Standard Market Grill is a celebration of food, featuring an eclectic variety of chef-inspired cuisine in our sophisticated yet casual environment. Each dish is made-to-order with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Standard Market—our gourmet market located in the Western Suburbs of Chicago.
Standard Market
Come in and enjoy!
Taste Greek Street Food
Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon!
Stay healthy!
Juana Salsa
Catering and Delivery of homemade tacos and salsas!