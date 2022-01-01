Standard Service Dallas

Go
SALADS • CHICKEN

5631 Alta Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESE STICKS$13.00
house made & served with red sauce & ranch
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
PARMESAN KALE DIP$14.00
just like your favorite spinach dip (only better), served with tortilla chips
CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD$19.00
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette
CRISPY THAI BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
fresh mint, thai basil, cilantro, crushed peanuts &
shredded carrot tossed in soy-lime vinaigrette
MAPLE BIRD$15.00
crispy chicken breast tossed in maple butter & thyme glaze with pickles
THE PATTY MELT$15.00
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
THE REMEDY BURGER$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
Location

5631 Alta Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
