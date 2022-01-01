Go
Toast

Standish Cafe

Standish Cafe brings you a brunch menu that is beyond basic yet not overly complicated. Whether you are hungry for something savory or something sweet we have just the thing to satisfy your craving. We brew locally roasted coffee and use locally sourced ingredients.

2403 East 38th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ensalada de Jose$15.00
spicy chicken, avocado, jalapeno, feta, tomato, red onion, lime juice & evoo, crispy tortilla strips, on a bed of shredded iceberg & romaine
Avocado Citrus$13.00
mixed greens, orange, grapefruit, avocado, red onion, granola crunchies, buttermilk drizzle
Mexi Coke$2.50
BLT$13.00
cherrywood bacon, heirloom tomato, lettuce, mayo, multigrain, house pickle
Brunch Burger$15.00
beef & sausage blend, pepper cheese, avocado, bacon, fried onion, sriracha mayo, sunny egg*, english muffin
Chop Cobb$15.00
romaine & iceberg lettuces, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, soft boiled egg*, tomato, chive, creamy red wine vinegar dressing
Steak Supperclub$17.00
mixed greens, center cut sirloin, blue cheese, red onion, tomato, creamy wine vinegar dressing
Lightfield Chicken$14.00
chicken breast, cheddar, cherrywood bacon, lightfield bbq sauce, brioche bun, house pickle
BK Sammie$12.00
brioche bun, bacon, fried egg, american cheese
Standish Burger$18.00
1946 grind beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, red onion, heirloom tomato, american & cheddar cheese, special sauce, house pickle
See full menu

Location

2403 East 38th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

No reviews yet

Located right near the New England Conservatory, Northeastern, Berklee College of Music, and Symphony Hall, our shop is meeting place meant to inspire the artistically inclined.

Amelia's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Westland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston