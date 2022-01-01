Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Stanford
/
Stanford
/
Chai Lattes
Stanford restaurants that serve chai lattes
CoHo
459 Lagunita Dr., Stanford
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.25
More about CoHo
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Ray's Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Stanford
Veggie Burritos
Paninis
Chicken Teriyaki
Tortilla Soup
Kale Salad
Cappuccino
Teriyaki Bowls
Curry Chicken
More near Stanford to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(593 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1526 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston