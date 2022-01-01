Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Stanford

Stanford restaurants
Toast

Stanford restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

CoHo

459 Lagunita Dr., Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Cookie$3.00
More about CoHo
Consumer pic

 

Ray's Grill

750 Escondido Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Bag$1.50
Cookie$3.00
More about Ray's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Treehouse

459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Cookies$2.00
Cookie$3.00
More about Treehouse

