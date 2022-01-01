Fajitas in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve fajitas
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.75
Grilled Fajita Pork Carnitas, Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Guacamole
|Veggie Fajitas
|$15.75
Grilled Fajita Veggies, Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Guacamole
|Mexi Vegan Fajita Plate
|$15.75
Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Poblano Peppers Fajita, Mexican Rice, Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Guacamole
Treehouse
459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.75
Grilled Fajita Pork Carnitas, Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Guacamole
|Fajita Veggie Burrito
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Veggie Fajita, Mexican Cheese, Crema, Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice & Black Beans
|Tofu Fajitas
|$15.75
Grilled Tofu Fajita, Corn Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Salsa Fresca, Lettuce & Guacamole