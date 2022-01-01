Fish burritos in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve fish burritos
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Fish (Tilapia) Burrito
|$11.75
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Tilapia, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce
Treehouse
459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford
|Fish (Tilapia) Burrito
|$11.75
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Tilapia, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce
|4' Baja Fish Burrito
|$64.95
Tilapia fish with chipotle sauce, rice, black beans, salsa fresca, cabbage on tomato-chile tortilla