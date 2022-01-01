Grilled chicken in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Grilled Chicken Tostada
|$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Romaine, Cabbage, Carrots, Vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese, Salsa Fresca, Crema, Red Sauce, Mexican Rice & Pinto Beans
|4' Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$59.95
Freshly grilled and marinated chicken with Mexican cheese, rice, beans and salsa fresca
Treehouse
459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford
