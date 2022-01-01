Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Stanford

Go
Stanford restaurants
Toast

Stanford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Ray's Grill

750 Escondido Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tostada$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Romaine, Cabbage, Carrots, Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese, Salsa Fresca, Crema, Red Sauce, Mexican Rice & Pinto Beans
4' Grilled Chicken Burrito$59.95
Freshly grilled and marinated chicken with Mexican cheese, rice, beans and salsa fresca
More about Ray's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Treehouse

459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
4' Grilled Chicken Burrito$59.95
Freshly grilled and marinated chicken with Mexican cheese, rice, beans and salsa fresca
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese, Salsa Fresca, Crema, Red Sauce, Mexican Rice & Pinto Beans
More about Treehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Stanford

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Burritos

Enchiladas

Grilled Steaks

Veggie Burritos

Steak Burritos

Quesadillas

Teriyaki Bowls

Map

More near Stanford to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston