Pudding in Stanford

Stanford restaurants that serve pudding
CoHo
459 Lagunita Dr., Stanford
No reviews yet
Chia Pudding
$7.00
Chia, coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, sweetened coconut cream.
More about CoHo
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
No reviews yet
Chia Pudding
$6.00
Chia, coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, sweetened coconut cream.
More about Ray's Grill
