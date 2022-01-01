Teriyaki bowls in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Hawaiian Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.25
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.75
Grilled Steak, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce
Treehouse
459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.25
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.75
Grilled Steak, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce
|Hawaiian Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Jasmine Rice, With House Made Teriyaki Sauce