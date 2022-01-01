Tostadas in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve tostadas
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Grilled Chicken Tostada
|$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Romaine, Cabbage, Carrots, Vinaigrette
|Grilled Steak Tostada
|$11.75
Grilled Steak, Beans, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Romaine, Cabbage, Carrots, Vinaigrette
|Mexi Veggie Tostada
|$10.50
Romaine, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Cabbage, Carrots, Vinaigrette with Grilled Mexi Veggies (portobello, zucchini, poblano peppers).