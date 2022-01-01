Veggie burritos in Stanford
Stanford restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Ray's Grill
750 Escondido Rd, Stanford
|Mexi Veggie Burrito
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Poblano Peppers, Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream
|4' Cal Veggie Burrito
|$59.95
Saute of Italian squash, zucchini, carrots and onions, with Jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream on spinach tortillas
|Cali Veggie Burrito
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Carrots, Onion, and Zucchini, Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream
Treehouse
459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford
|Mexi Veggie Burrito
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese ,Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice & Black Beans
|Cali Veggie Burrito
|$10.50
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, Yellow Squash, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole& Salsa Fresca
