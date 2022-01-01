Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Stanford

Stanford restaurants
Toast

Stanford restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Consumer pic

 

Ray's Grill

750 Escondido Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexi Veggie Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Poblano Peppers, Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream
4' Cal Veggie Burrito$59.95
Saute of Italian squash, zucchini, carrots and onions, with Jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream on spinach tortillas
Cali Veggie Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Carrots, Onion, and Zucchini, Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream
More about Ray's Grill
Consumer pic

 

Treehouse

459 Lagunita Rd, Stanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexi Veggie Burrito$10.50
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese ,Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice & Black Beans
Cali Veggie Burrito$10.50
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, Yellow Squash, Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Guacamole& Salsa Fresca
4' Cal Veggie Burrito$59.95
Saute of Italian squash, zucchini, carrots and onions, with Jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream on spinach tortillas
More about Treehouse

