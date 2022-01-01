Go
Toast

The Stanford Steakhouse

The Stanford Steakhouse mission is simple: to serve our guests with friendliness and efficiency. Provide value to guests by offering fairly priced and portioned food. Committed to extending hospitality beyond the walls of our restaurant and into the community.

GRILL • STEAKS

734 Station Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (3 reviews)

Location

734 Station Street

Waynesboro MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston