Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stanley restaurants you'll love

Go
Stanley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stanley

Must-try Stanley restaurants

Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs image

 

Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs

645 ACE OF DIAMONDS STREET, STANLEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Build your own combination of pizza!!
6in Italian$7.50
Pepperoni * Pastrami * Salami * Lettuce * Tomato * Onion * Dijon Mustard * Italian * Choice of Cheese
8 Oven Baked WINGS$13.25
Crispy oven baked chicken wings glazed with either our house made Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese for your dipping pleasure.
More about Papa Brunee's Pizza and Subs
Mountain Village Resort Restaurant image

 

Mountain Village Resort Restaurant

250 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley

No reviews yet
More about Mountain Village Resort Restaurant
Stanley Supper Club image

 

Stanley Supper Club

250 Niece Ave, Stanley

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
More about Stanley Supper Club
Map

More near Stanley to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston