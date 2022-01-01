Go
Toast

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

5225 S Harper Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Vegan Recipe$3.25
Hashbrown$1.55
Glazed$2.25
Vanilla Glazed Cruller$2.25
Chocolate Dipped$3.25
Dozen Assorted Dealer's Choice$32.05
BaconEggCheeseStanwich$5.05
Box Coffee 96oz$20.05
Dozen Specialties$32.05
Dozen Standards$22.05
See full menu

Location

5225 S Harper Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct

Can't Believe It's Not Meat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Virtue

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

What we serve
Strings Ramen Shop pulls a piece of Japanese Culture to Chicago, we can be found in the heart of Chinatown, directly across from New Chinatown Square. While other restaurants may serve ramen along with a number of other entrees, Strings Ramen focuses specifically on ramen. Along with ramen, Strings will also offer the appetizing oden, a Japanese winter street food. On top of tasting delightful, the ramen at Strings is also affordable but gives the option of adding more deluxe ingredients. The menu includes four types of ramen broth with a variety of high-end ingredients that are added to make the dish even more delectable.

One of the major aspects of Strings is the noodles themselves. Strings will make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. The use of fresh noodles, and genuine broth combined with passion and the use of only the best ingredients will certainly set Strings Ramen Shop apart.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston