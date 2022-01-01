Go
Toast

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

VC12 Woodfield Mall • $

Avg 3.5 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Dipped$3.25
1/2 Dozen Specialty$17.05
Strawberry Glazed$3.25
Glutenless Blueberry$3.25
Cinnamon Sugar Vegan Recipe$3.25
LeStan Croissant Donut$4.95
Chocolate Vegan Recipe$3.25
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
Nutella Pocket$4.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

VC12 Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg IL

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kuma's Corner

No reviews yet

Burgers, Beer & Metal!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Meze

No reviews yet

Greek & Mediterranean cuisine

Chicago Prime Italian

No reviews yet

FAMILY OWNED - Chicago Prime Italian stands alone as the brings a taste of Little Italy to the heart of the Northwest suburbs. The restaurant’s elegant décor captures Chicago Prime's rich history and presents the perfect backdrop for its celebrated Italian cuisine. Multiple dining rooms provide a warm and inviting atmosphere from over-sized windows framed by lush curtains, a cozy fireplace in one of two private dining rooms and a magnificent chandelier in the main dining room, each space has its own unique character. The extensive dinner menus feature the most beloved, best selling dishes including fresh salads, seafood, chops, and of course generous portions of renowned house made pastas. Join Chicago Prime Italian to celebrate a special occasion or escape for a quick bite with specials in the lounge.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston