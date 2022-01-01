Stan's Place
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1510 Washington Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1510 Washington Road
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
TG's Cocktails & Eatery
We offer elevated pub classics, paired with a signature cocktail menu and craft beers. Live entertainment, trivia, karaoke, and bingo every week!!
Coin’s Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!!
Captain Mike's Galley
Land Ahoy!! Captain Mike’s are ready to bring our award winning Burgers and Mac & Cheese to your next event, workplace or festival. Same great food available from the Galley!
Apis Hotel & Restaurant
Avant Garde tapas style dining in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.