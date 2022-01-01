Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Stanton

Go
Stanton restaurants
Toast

Stanton restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Shootz

12885 Beach Blvd Unit 11, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice$3.49
More about Shootz
Banner pic

 

Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque

12885 Beach Bvld. unit # 3, Stanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Steam Rice$2.99
More about Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque

Browse other tasty dishes in Stanton

Burritos

Fried Rice

Short Ribs

Map

More near Stanton to explore

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston