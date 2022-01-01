Go
SAAL Brewing

Community focused brewery and full service restaurant bringing a world class food and beverage experience to Stanwood/Camano Island.

10209 270th St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

SAAL house sauce$0.25
Pork Banh Mi$14.50
House smoked pork, pickled daikon veggies, fresh cilantro, jalapeno and house aioli served on a 6 inch french roll.
SAAL Burger$15.50
Hand formed 1/3 lb patty served with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion garnished with SAAL sauce. Add bacon $2 Gluten Free Bun $2
Soyrizo Taco$3.50
Soyrizo with caramelized pineapple relish
and cashew crema. Choose between flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce Ⓥ
Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bacon, mozz, white balsamic aioli and chimichurri
Basket of Fries
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.
Candied Bacon 1 slice$1.50
SAAL Dip$15.00
House roasted beef, caramelized onion, swiss cheese and
horseradish goat cheese spread on baguette. With Au Jus.
Poutine$14.00
French fries, the best gravy ever and cheese curds.
Location

10209 270th St NW

Stanwood WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
