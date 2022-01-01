Go
Stanwood Grill

Northwest Fare with a Bistro Flair

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

8628 271st St NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib with creamy horseradish, white cheddar and bacon mashed potatoes and green beans with toasted almonds
Lockdown Salad for 2$16.00
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Seven Grain Bread$4.00
Grill Burger$19.00
hand-formed patty / Tillamook cheddar cheese / bacon / roma tomato / shredded iceburg / HOSA aioli / quick pickle / fries
Lockdown Seafood Risotto$32.00
Creamy arborio rice tossed with Dungeness crab, poached shrimp, house smoked salmon and chives. Served with roasted asparagus
Seven Grain Bread$4.00
Seven Grain Bread Basket with gremolata butter
Tacos$19.00
choice of blackened cod or salmon / smoked shallot slaw / pickled red onions / spiced mango sauce / fresh lime / small house salad
Lockdown Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Flourless chocolate cake with caramelized pecans and strawberry sauce
Lockdown Salad for 2$13.00
Roasted beets with arugula, spiced walnuts, feta cheese and a honey-lemon vinaigrette
Lockdown Stuffed Pork Loin$28.00
Cuban style stuffed pork loin with smoked ham and sweet pickles glazed with brown sugar-stoneground mustard sauce. Served with creamy white cheddar grits and garlic green beans
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8628 271st St NW

Stanwood WA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
