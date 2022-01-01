Stanwood restaurants you'll love

Stanwood's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Korean
Must-try Stanwood restaurants

Copper House image

 

Copper House

7208 267th St NW Suite 103, Stanwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Blended Coffee$4.15
Latte$3.25
Americano$2.25
More about Copper House
Happy Teriyaki image

SUSHI

Happy Teriyaki

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki$10.99
Classic Chicken Teriyaki. Served with Rice and Salad
Reusable Fabric Bag$0.50
Washable and Reusable Fabric Bag
The PLASTIC bag fee will be removed once we receive your order.
Fried Rice$10.99
Savory Fried Rice with hint of garlic and egg
More about Happy Teriyaki
SAAL Brewing image

 

SAAL Brewing

10209 270th St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.
SAAL Burger$15.50
Hand formed 1/3 lb patty served with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion garnished with SAAL sauce. Add bacon $2 Gluten Free Bun $2
Gyro$15.00
Seasoned lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta and tzatziki on a grilled pita. Choice of side.
More about SAAL Brewing
P2 Coffee House image

 

P2 Coffee House

4915 Lakewood Rd Suite A, Stanwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.25
Espresso with hot water - your choice with or without cream
Cafe Latte$2.75
Milk & Espresso. Add a flavor for an extra taste!
Redbull Charger$4.50
Classic Redbull energy drink with dozens of flavor combos. This is one of the most versatile ways to get your caffeine.
More about P2 Coffee House
Stanwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stanwood Grill

8628 271st St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lockdown Salad for 2$16.00
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Lockdown Seafood Risotto$32.00
Creamy arborio rice tossed with Dungeness crab, poached shrimp, house smoked salmon and chives. Served with roasted asparagus
Lockdown Salad for 2$13.00
Roasted beets with arugula, spiced walnuts, feta cheese and a honey-lemon vinaigrette
More about Stanwood Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stanwood

Tacos

