Stanwood restaurants you'll love

Copper House
7208 267th St NW Suite 103, Stanwood
|Iced Blended Coffee
|$4.15
|Latte
|$3.25
|Americano
|$2.25
SUSHI
Happy Teriyaki
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$10.99
Classic Chicken Teriyaki. Served with Rice and Salad
|Reusable Fabric Bag
|$0.50
Washable and Reusable Fabric Bag
The PLASTIC bag fee will be removed once we receive your order.
|Fried Rice
|$10.99
Savory Fried Rice with hint of garlic and egg
SAAL Brewing
10209 270th St NW, Stanwood
|Steak Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.
|SAAL Burger
|$15.50
Hand formed 1/3 lb patty served with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion garnished with SAAL sauce. Add bacon $2 Gluten Free Bun $2
|Gyro
|$15.00
Seasoned lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta and tzatziki on a grilled pita. Choice of side.
P2 Coffee House
4915 Lakewood Rd Suite A, Stanwood
|Americano
|$2.25
Espresso with hot water - your choice with or without cream
|Cafe Latte
|$2.75
Milk & Espresso. Add a flavor for an extra taste!
|Redbull Charger
|$4.50
Classic Redbull energy drink with dozens of flavor combos. This is one of the most versatile ways to get your caffeine.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Stanwood Grill
8628 271st St NW, Stanwood
|Lockdown Salad for 2
|$16.00
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Lockdown Seafood Risotto
|$32.00
Creamy arborio rice tossed with Dungeness crab, poached shrimp, house smoked salmon and chives. Served with roasted asparagus
|Lockdown Salad for 2
|$13.00
Roasted beets with arugula, spiced walnuts, feta cheese and a honey-lemon vinaigrette