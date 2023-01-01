Chicken sandwiches in Stanwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SAAL Brewing image

 

SAAL Brewing

10209 270th St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai BBQ chicken sandwich$16.00
Maple Sriracha Dijon Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, mozz, white balsamic aioli and chimichurri
More about SAAL Brewing
Item pic

 

The Paddle Pub

4915 Lakewood Rd, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Hand breaded Crispy chicken with Jalapeno Creamy slaw, pickled onions & Our house made Siracha Honey on a Pub Bun
Build a Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or Fried chicken. Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun
More about The Paddle Pub

