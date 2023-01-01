Chicken sandwiches in Stanwood
SAAL Brewing
10209 270th St NW, Stanwood
Thai BBQ chicken sandwich
|$16.00
Maple Sriracha Dijon Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Bacon, mozz, white balsamic aioli and chimichurri
The Paddle Pub
4915 Lakewood Rd, Stanwood
Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Hand breaded Crispy chicken with Jalapeno Creamy slaw, pickled onions & Our house made Siracha Honey on a Pub Bun
Build a Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled or Fried chicken. Butter lettuce, tomato's mayo on Pub Bun