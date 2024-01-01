Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Stanwood

Stanwood restaurants
Stanwood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mammoth Burger Company

8715 271st St NW, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$13.00
2 pieces of the best chicken strips we have ever tried, crispy and delicious to the last bite. Served with house made Mammoth sauce and hand cut fries.
More about Mammoth Burger Company
Item pic

 

The Paddle Pub

4915 Lakewood Rd, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips$15.00
Southern Style Hand breaded to order chicken strips served with a dipping sauce and French fries.
Kids Chicken Strip$9.00
Kids Size (12 and under) Included: Coke, Sprite, Lemonade or Ginger Ale.
One hand breaded Chicken strip with Fries
More about The Paddle Pub

