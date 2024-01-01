Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Stanwood
/
Stanwood
/
Edamame
Stanwood restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood
Avg 4.7
(284 reviews)
Edamame
$6.99
Steamed and Salted Soybeans.
More about Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
Jasmin Asian Bistro
8715 271st St NW, Stanwood
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
Fresh steamed green soy beans with a dash of salt.
More about Jasmin Asian Bistro
