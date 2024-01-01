Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Stanwood

Go
Stanwood restaurants
Toast

Stanwood restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

SUSHI

Happy Teriyaki & Sushi

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$6.99
Steamed and Salted Soybeans.
More about Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Jasmin Asian Bistro

8715 271st St NW, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
Fresh steamed green soy beans with a dash of salt.
More about Jasmin Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Stanwood

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Salmon

Cookies

Waffles

Map

More near Stanwood to explore

Everett

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Camano Island

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston