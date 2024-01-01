Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Stanwood

Stanwood restaurants
Stanwood restaurants that serve fried rice

SUSHI

Happy Teriyaki & Sushi

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$6.99
Fried Rice$0.00
Fried Rice with Egg.
(carrots/green peas)
More about Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
Jasmin Asian Bistro

8715 271st St NW, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Chili Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with fresh chili pepper, Thai basil, green beans, bell pepper, mushroom, and onion.
Chinese Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with carrot, egg, tomato, and onion. Perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory!
Tropical Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with onion, pineapple, tomato, raisins, egg, cashews, carrot, and yellow curry powder. On the sweet side.
More about Jasmin Asian Bistro

