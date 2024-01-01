Fried rice in Stanwood
Stanwood restaurants that serve fried rice
SUSHI
Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood
|Side Fried Rice
|$6.99
|Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried Rice with Egg.
(carrots/green peas)
Jasmin Asian Bistro
8715 271st St NW, Stanwood
|Basil Chili Fried Rice
|$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with fresh chili pepper, Thai basil, green beans, bell pepper, mushroom, and onion.
|Chinese Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with carrot, egg, tomato, and onion. Perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory!
|Tropical Fried Rice
|$16.00
Jasmin rice stir-fried with onion, pineapple, tomato, raisins, egg, cashews, carrot, and yellow curry powder. On the sweet side.