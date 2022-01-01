Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Stanwood

Stanwood restaurants
Stanwood restaurants that serve salmon

SUSHI

Happy Teriyaki

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bento$18.99
Boneless, skinless Salmon grilled to perfection, served over assorted vegetables. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Salmon$3.99
Canadian Sake Salmon
Salmon Teriyaki$15.99
Boneless, skinless Atlantic salmon grilled over assorted vegetables.
-Served with rice and salad-
More about Happy Teriyaki
SAAL Brewing

10209 270th St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Dip$11.00
House smoked wild caught Coho salmon with herbs and cream cheese. Served with fresh fired corn chips.
More about SAAL Brewing

