Salmon in Stanwood

Happy Teriyaki
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood
|Salmon Bento
|$18.99
Boneless, skinless Salmon grilled to perfection, served over assorted vegetables. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
|Salmon
|$3.99
Canadian Sake Salmon
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$15.99
Boneless, skinless Atlantic salmon grilled over assorted vegetables.
-Served with rice and salad-