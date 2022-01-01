Tacos in Stanwood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SAAL Brewing image

 

SAAL Brewing

10209 270th St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.
Smoked Chicken Taco Plate$12.00
2 tacos with smoked chicken, chili/lime aioli, jack cheese, onion/cilantro and shredded cabbage on flour tortillas
Fish Tacos$3.50
Blackened Mahi with pineapple pico and
avocado crema, come back for more, here's
always room for another fish taco. Choose
flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce
More about SAAL Brewing
Stanwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stanwood Grill

8628 271st St NW, Stanwood

Avg 4.2 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$19.00
choice of blackened cod or salmon / smoked shallot slaw / pickled red onions / spiced mango sauce / fresh lime / small house salad
More about Stanwood Grill

