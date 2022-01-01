Tacos in Stanwood
Stanwood restaurants that serve tacos
More about SAAL Brewing
SAAL Brewing
10209 270th St NW, Stanwood
|Steak Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.
|Smoked Chicken Taco Plate
|$12.00
2 tacos with smoked chicken, chili/lime aioli, jack cheese, onion/cilantro and shredded cabbage on flour tortillas
|Fish Tacos
|$3.50
Blackened Mahi with pineapple pico and
avocado crema, come back for more, here's
always room for another fish taco. Choose
flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce