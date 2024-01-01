Teriyaki chicken in Stanwood
Stanwood restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
SUSHI
Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood
|Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.99
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.99
Tender chicken thigh grilled and covered in delicately sweet house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with rice and fresh salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.99
Tender chicken thigh grilled and covered in delicately sweet house-made teriyaki sauce. Served over rice.
Jasmin Asian Bistro
8715 271st St NW, Stanwood
|Kids Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.50
Tender slices of chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with Jasmin steamed rice.
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$16.00
Fresh cabbage, onion, carrot, and chicken breast smothered with a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.