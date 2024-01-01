Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Stanwood

Go
Stanwood restaurants
Toast

Stanwood restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

SUSHI

Happy Teriyaki & Sushi

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood

Avg 4.7 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Chicken Teriyaki$11.99
Tender chicken thigh grilled and covered in delicately sweet house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with rice and fresh salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$7.99
Tender chicken thigh grilled and covered in delicately sweet house-made teriyaki sauce. Served over rice.
More about Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Jasmin Asian Bistro

8715 271st St NW, Stanwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Teriyaki Chicken$8.50
Tender slices of chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with Jasmin steamed rice.
Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
Fresh cabbage, onion, carrot, and chicken breast smothered with a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
More about Jasmin Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Stanwood

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Mongolian Beef

Fish Tacos

Fried Rice

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Map

More near Stanwood to explore

Everett

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Camano Island

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston