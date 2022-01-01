Go
Stanzys Country Ranch

Come on in and enjoy!

1 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

XXL Pretzel$10.00
W/ HONEY MUSTARD & HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE 10.
(Due to the Large Size, Pretzel is Cut in 1/2 for Takeout)
Chicken n Waffles$22.00
XTRA CRISPY BONELESS CHICKEN BREASTS, SMOKED BACON BITS,
(2) CLASSIC LIEGE SUGAR WAFFLES,
MAPLE SYRUP & WHIPPED HOMEMADE CINNAMON BUTTER
Steak Fries$4.00
Mac N Cheese$6.00
XTRA CHEESY, CAVATAPPI PASTA, CRACKER TOPPED
Honey Bourbon Steak Tips$24.00
SIRLOIN TIPS W/ STANZY’S SECRET HONEY BOURBON MARINADE, SERVED W/ MASHED POTATOES & CORNBREAD
Hush Puppies$7.00
A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE
Chicken Tacos$8.00
(2) WITH XTRA CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
Mixed Green Salad$9.00
FRESH MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED & GREEN PEPPERS, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE, CROUTONS
Southern Chicken Fingers$8.00
XTRA CRISPY COATED W/ SPICY CREOLE REMOULADE SAUCE
All American Burger$15.00
8OZ STEAKBURGER, SMOKED APPLEWOOD BACON,
AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, WITH STEAK FRIES

Location

Peabody MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
