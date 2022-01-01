Go
Staple & Fancy

Staple & Fancy is back with our Fancy Tasting Menu you know and love! Your dinner will include seven appetizer bites, a pasta to share, an entree to share, and a dessert for each guest. Menus have limited capacity for substitutions, but will rotate monthly.

4739 Ballard Ave NW • $$$

Avg 4.2 (971 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Chicken$28.00
savoy cabbage, turnip puree, apple, honey mustard
Pappardelle$25.00
beef & pork bolognese, pecorino
Baguette$9.00
bagna cauda
Bucatini Amatricana$25.00
tomato, guanciale, red onion, pecorino romano
Grilled Endive$15.00
pickled apple, candied pecans, honey mustard vinaigrette, gorgonzola
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4739 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
