Star Anise Thai Cuisine

NOODLES

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115 • $$

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Khee Mao Noodles
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with chili garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, chinese broccoli, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
White Rice$2.50
Spicy Fried Rice
With chili-garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, eggplant, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
Tom Kha
Light coconut broth with galangal, Napa cabbage, and mushroom
Pad Thai
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
