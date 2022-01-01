Star Anise Thai Cuisine

Queenstown Bistro

No reviews yet

Queenstown Bistro is a patio bar and eatery located in Westfield UTC Shopping Center specializing in New Zealand inspired dishes and offerings. Whether it be for breakfast or brunch for weekend mimosas, lunch or happy hour for a grass-fed burger and a cocktail, or dinner on the patio for some of our locally sourced, seasonal salads and wine varietals, there is sure to be something for everyone at Queenstown Bistro.

​Visiting our UTC restaurant means enjoying a beautiful, comfortable and unique outdoor dining experience. Did we mention that we are dog-friendly?

With a kiwi inspired lineage, and the spirit, love and good nature from the land of the Maori, we hope you will join us at Queenstown Bistro. And if we are so fortunate, then, we hope you will have a little too much of a good time, have a few too many laughs, stay a while, and return again soon to see us.

