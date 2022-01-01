Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Star restaurants
you'll love
/
Star
Star's top cuisines
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Star restaurants
Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop
9712 W State St, Star
No reviews yet
More about Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop
Beer Guys Saloon
10937 W State St, Star
No reviews yet
More about Beer Guys Saloon
THB
11633 W. State Street, Star
No reviews yet
More about THB
More near Star to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston