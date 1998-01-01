Kenmore Lanes
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
7638 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore WA 98028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
One Bite Cafe - Lake Forest Park - One Bite Cafe 4th - Lake Forest Park
No Reviews
17171 Bothell Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurant