Go
Toast

Star Shooters Bar & Restaurant

Come on in and see your favorite staff in town!

GRILL

120 S Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings Traditional$8.00
10 of our famous bone in wings fried perfect & tossed in your choice of sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Nigthlife

Location

120 S Michigan Ave

Big Rapids MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gypsy Nickel Lounge

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping by! Don’t forget Happy Hour every Monday - Friday 3p-6p!

Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La-Moores Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

River Junction

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston