Go
Toast

1751 Sea and Bar

Come in and Enjoy, Happy Hour Tuesday-Friday 4-6 pm, Saturday Bubbles & Bivalves 4-5 pm, Largest Gin Bar Selection in Texas.

SEAFOOD

191 Heights Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1787 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

191 Heights Blvd.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston