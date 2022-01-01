1751 Sea and Bar
Come in and Enjoy, Happy Hour Tuesday-Friday 4-6 pm, Saturday Bubbles & Bivalves 4-5 pm, Largest Gin Bar Selection in Texas.
SEAFOOD
191 Heights Blvd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
191 Heights Blvd.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
